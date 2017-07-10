Irish Water install €100,000 water main in Castledermot

A €100,000 water mains has been installed in Crophill in Castledermot to improve the water supply and security of the water for residents.

The €100,000 investment included the laying of new water mains on the road in front of properties and new service connections for customers at six properties including replacement of two lead service connections.

This project also addressed a local exceedance of iron levels in the water supply. The work was carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Dunne Brothers Limited, and took eight weeks to complete.

According to a statement from Irish Water one of the benefits of replacing the ageing water mains for residents is the reduction of iron levels in the water.

"This can occur when water passes through old cast iron pipes. The project has also improved the security of the water supply for customers, improved water pressure to properties, and reduced the level of disruption to customers as leakage on the network has been reduced. The replacement of the old cast iron mains will mean less ongoing maintenance costs associated with the upgraded pipelines."