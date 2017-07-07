Bord na Móna's Eco Rangers Schools Programme big hit in Kildare

Bord na Móna's Eco Rangers schools programme has been a big hit with St Laurence's National school in Athy.

To date a record number of 200 schools and over 20,000 children have participated in the programme to date, which is now into its second successful year on the primary school education syllabus.

St Laurence’s National School in Athy have had huge successes with the Eco Rangers programmeand teacher Paula Porter said the kids loved learning about plants, trees, animals and habitats.

"The Eco Ranger programme encourages kids to get close to nature, go on nature walks and have fun learning outdoors. It offers kids the opportunity to explore the outdoors and discover new mini beasts and plants."

Eco Rangers, facilitated by Real Nation, aims to reconnect children with nature and teaches them the importance of protecting nature through a series of educational and fun elements. Teachers are provided with all the tools they need such as teachers’ packs, lesson plans and games. This enables classes to embark on Eco Safaris where they can map out nature trails, look at and investigate flora and fauna, take photos or draw pictures and document what they see. Children are encouraged tocreatively connect with nature through with each school developing their own bespoke nature table.

Eco Rangers is suitable for all primary school classes from junior infants through to sixth class. Pupils can learn at their own level so is ideal for mixed ability groups.