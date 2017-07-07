Harp Bar for sale in Kildare town

The Harp Bar in Kildare town has gone on the market.

The sale of the long established licensed premises, also known as MJ McEnerney's, located at White Abbey will not affect the tenancy.

Selling agents REA Brophy have described the bar as an older style licensed premises in good order.

They state that it is an ‘ideal opportunity to acquire an old world licenced premises with a long established reputation’.

There is a side access to the rear which is partially used as a smoking area. The entire premises extends to 176 sq meters.