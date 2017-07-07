Sean Ó Fearghail to get make over at NCBI charity shop

Kildare's Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail is set to get a makeover at a Kildare charity shop to raise awareness of the services offered by the National Council for Blind of Ireland (NCBI). Today Friday July 7, the politician will be decked out from head to toe at the NCBI store in the Court Yard in Newbridge.

The NCBI have eight shops in Kildare – two in Newbridge, and one in Kildare town, Athy, Naas, Clane, Celbridge and Maynooth. The national warehouse is situated in Toughers Business Park in Naas.

There are 1,870 blind and visually impaired people in County Kildare. NCBI is the national charity working for the rising number of people affected by sight loss in Ireland.

“As a charity, NCBI must raise €3 million annually to ensure that we can continue to offer essential services to people who are blind or vision impaired. We do this through our fundraising events and our network of 91 charity shops nationwide,” said a spokesperson.