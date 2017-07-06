Kildare town wrestling fundraiser night in memory of Paul Behan

A group of Kildare wrestlers are putting on a fun family night in the CMWS Hall on July 29 in Kildare town in memory of the former wrestler Paul Behan from Dunmurray.

The group, who are all pro’s from Kildare town are also fundraising for The Irish Cancer Society at the request of the Behan family.

According to Danger Dawn aka Dawn O’Donoghue from The Plains it's a wrestling show with local talent who compete all over the country.

“Paul was a good friend of mine,” she said. “He died a few years ago in a motorbike accident on the Rathangan road. Paul was one of the founding members of wrestling in Kildare and was involved in the local wrestling scene until he passed away. As teenagers we used to put shows in the garden. We all started as teenagers and went to Bray to Fight Factory pro wrestling to learn our craft. The school was started by Fergal Devitt or as he is known now in WWE as Finn Balor and Paul Tracey. Our gym has also trained Becky Lynch a current WWE superstar and Jordan Devlin a WWE UK star. So we are all doing this show for Paul.”

According to Dawn, all the wrestlers are pro’s from Kildare town and all friends of Paul.

"The local wrestlers are myself 'Danger' Dawn, Danny 'The Beast' Butler , Justin Shape aka Peter Farrell, Barry 'B-Cool' Malone."

“Two of our friends are wrestling with WWE,” she added. “Ireland for such a small country does really well on the world stage in wrestling. We do a show each year and we love coming home to do one. This one is for all the family and it really is the goodies versus the badies. It’s a dangerous sport but it is a lot of fun.”

Dawn added that there will be a great raffle on the day with local businesses donating prizes as well as WWE wrestling merchandise up for grabs. She also thanked the huge support received from the Behan family Catherine, Ned, Orla, Keith and Rory.

All proceeds will go to the Irish Cancer Society.