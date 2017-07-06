Free blood pressure checks for Kildare Men's Sheds

There will be free blood pressure checks for all members of Kildare’s Men’s Sheds.

Irish Heart with The Irish Men’s Sheds Association will see their nurse-led Mobile Health Unit provide free blood pressure checks to all members of the Association who wish to avail of the service in areas throughout the Kildare region.

According to the association more than 50 years Irish Heart has been committed to effecting positive change in people’s lifestyles to prevent heart disease and stroke, the number one cause of death in Ireland, and this partnership is key to reaching one of the most at-risk groups in Ireland – men.

Contact your local men's shed for details.