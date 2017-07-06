Summer Stars programme back at Kildare town library
Book worms
File photo
The popular Summer Stars Reading Adventure is back in public libraries throughout the country this summer.
Summer Stars is a free programme, open to all children.
Each child who registers for the programme can join in the fun of reading lots of exciting books during the summer. Children will receive their own Summer Stars Reading Card to record their progress and the Summer Stars Reward Stamp will be added to their card at the library for each book read.
Drop into the library for further information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on