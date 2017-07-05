Free family fun day at Kildare town library

Kildare town library will host a free family fun on Friday July 14 next starting at 11a, with Carmel's Storytime.There will be a chance to meet Rua the squirrel and the library's reading champion

Children can join in the Silly Billy Magic Show which is described as ‘A Magic Party of Fun for Everyone’ from 12pm to 1pm.Silly Billy's amazing magic promises to turn any event into a special event.

Meanwhile be brave if you dare with Jungle Dave Reptile Show from 2pm to 3.30pm Come along and meet, interact, learn and get a fresh new appreciation for these wonderful animals. This is suitable for kids of all ages, boys and girls.At the show you will meet snakes, experience spiders and scorpions. Everyone is welcome.

Lastly children who took part in a 3 day Art and Ceramics Workshop with children’s author and illustrator, Dolores Keaveney, and ceramics artist Ania Nucel-Kruppa in May will receive a certificate and be presented with their finished sculpture at a special ceremony on the fun day at 12.45pm. All welcome and no booking is necessary.