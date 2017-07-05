Bord na Mona to attempt to smash world record for Barretstown

Bord na Móna will attempt to smash the world record for the number of fairies in one location for children’s charity Barretstown.

The Fairy Festival will be held in Lough Boora Discovery Park, Co Offaly on Saturday 22 July.

Kicking off from 12.30 – 3.30pm event-goers of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their best Fairy costumes and play their part in the first Irish World Record Attempt to have the largest group of fairies.

Bord na Móna’s Fairy Festival promises to be a day out for the entire family with activities to entertain kids of all ages across three stages, not to mention the stunning Lough Boora Fairy Door Trail which is ready to be explored. There will be a magical fairy note workshop where every child can write a special note and hide it inside their own balloon and release it at home. There will be an arts and crafts area where kids can make everything fairy-related – an interactive hub destined to be a success with craft lovers of all ages

There will also be a kids disco with special dance lessons from our expert fairy dancers.

Dee Ahearn, CEO, of children’s charity Barretstown in Kildare said they were Bord na Móna’s chosen charity partner again this year.

“Family events at Lough Boora are always a fantastic family day out with children and adults alike speaking very highly of them. At Barretstown we must raise over €5 million each year to provide our life changing programmes free of charge to children and families affected by serious illness. Having successful partnerships, like the one we have enjoyed for a number of years with Bord na Móna, means we can continue to provide our programmes to children and families, and for that we are so thankful.”

Speaking at the launch, Sara Byrne of Bord na Móna said: “ This year is a little bit different as we’re attempting to set a World Record. We encourage everyone to come dressed in up to eally smash this World Record attempt. We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Barretstown again for the fifth year – being able to support the amazing work they do is something we’re incredibly proud of,”

Further information on the event can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LoughBooraPark