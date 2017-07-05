Call for volunteers today at Kildare Animal Foundation

Kildare Animal Foundation are calling on volunteers to drop in today to help with preparations for their open day this Sunday.

The open day is their biggest fundraiser of the year and takes place from 1pm at the shelter in Kildare town.

In a social media post via face book the foundation has posted that “the open day is the biggest fundraiser of the year."

“Its a beautiful morning here at the shelter. All the animals are well and happy. The sick, injured and neglected are thriving thanks to our wonderful volunteers.Do you have a spare few hours today to help us? We would love if you could give us your time as we prepare for our biggest fundraiser of the year this Sunday - Open Day. Just come along to the shelter today if you can help..We hope to see you soon.”