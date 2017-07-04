Athy distributor road oral hearing gets underway

An oral hearings in to matters connected to the Athy Southern Distributor Road is currently under way as of today at the Clanard Court Hotel.

The Bord Pleanala hearings will discuss Kildare County Council's development application for the route, and related compulsory purchase orders.

The hearing is scheduled to last two days, and is open to the public. According to Cllr Mark Wall who is in attendance the council has finished submitting their evidence.

€1 million was allocated by the Minister for Transport Shane Ross for the Athy Southern Distributor Route as part of an allocation of €18.9m for Kildare Roads in January.

It is anticipated that the Ring Road will be opened by 2020. The 3km stretch of road, once it opens, will alleviate congestion from up to 15,000 vehicles a day travelling through Athy town.

