Kildare town's Cill Dara Historical Society host talk on folk medicine

On Wednesday, July 5 a talk will be hosted by Bairbre Ni Fhloinn from the UCD school of Irish Celtic Studies and Folklore on Folk Medicine - A Living Tradition in the CMWS hall.

Talks begin at 8pm sharp - refreshments and chat from 7.30pm.

The society aims to optimise the resources of local history groups to share experiences, foster communications, exchange ideas, and generally raise the awareness of local history groups within the county.

The society meet on the first Wednesday of every month. All are welcome to attend.