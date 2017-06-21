€1k raised for new wheelchair from Kildare Thoroughbred Run

€1,000 raised from this year's Thoroughbred Run will go to registered charity Team Kerr to help buy a new marathon racing chair for Aaron Kerr who is currently off the road because his last chair failed.

Team Kerr raise funds for children’s wheelchairs throughout Ireland so that they too can be included in the sport of road racing.

“We are very pleased to say that we raised €1,000 for their charity, we hope it goes somewhere towards getting Aaron, who hails from Northern Ireland back on the road soon,” said organiser and local councillor Suzanne Doyle. She added that the inclusion of a marathon this year to the half marathon, 5k and 10k made the event the biggest day of road racing in the county.

“Very experienced marathoners took part on Sunday and in their opinion the heat on the day added anything from 10 to 15 minutes to their times. We moved our finish line this year to a new location on the Tully Road, removing the previously dreaded hill finish, the net result of this was that we dragged the sprint finishes out of all of our participants despite the unbaiting heat.”

The female marathon winner was Dolores Duffy from Cork, her male counterpart on the Day was Thomas Shannon. Half Marathon winners were local man John Weldon and Hannah Carroll, 10k honours were taken by Tom Lupton from Bourville Harriers in the UK and the winning lady was Caroline Donnellan.

The last race of the day to go to post was the 5k and Brian Byrne and Ruth O'Loughlin were the two won male and female in that event.