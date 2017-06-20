Gardai seized €80,000 worth of Cannabis in Portarlington

Gardaí have arrested a man following the discovery of cannabis herb with an approximate street value of €80,000 in Co. Laois.

The discovery was made following a planned search at a house in the Portarlington area at 10.55pm on Monday June 19, 2017.

The arrest was made at the scene.

The man, who is in his 50s, is currently detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Portlaoise Garda station.