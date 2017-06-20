30 gallons of diesel stolen from a farm shed in Kildangan

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information on a raid of a shed at a farm in Kildangan where 30 gallons of diesel was stolen on Thursday, June 18 between 6.30am and 7am.

The shed in Duneany, Kildangan, described as an agricultural shed, was broken into and a chain saw and tools were also stolen in the raid.

If you have any information on this crime contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731.