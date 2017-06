Kildare gardai are appealing for information on a raid of a house in Timolin, Moone on June 15 between midnight and 5.20am.

A house was broken into and the keys of a White Dacia 132 KE were taken alongside the vehicle.

The lock was broken on the front door and entry was gained to access the keys.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731 with any information.