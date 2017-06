Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a veterinary vehicle full of medication was stolen from outside a house in Athy.

The keys were taken from a house in The Orchard on Tuesday, June 13 between 5.15am and 8.50am.

The vehicle is a white citroen veterinary van which gardai say was full of different medicines at the time.

Contact gardai on 045 527731 with any information.