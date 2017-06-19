Bag snatched from 75-year-old home from holidays in Newbridge

A 75-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a gang of youths in a car who pulled up beside her to snatch her handbag in Newbridge in the earlyhours of Sunday morning, June 18 as she returned home from her holidays.

The woman and her husband were walking down Station road at 2.30 am after they got off the airport bus to make their way home.

A dark red car pulled in behind the elderly woman registration 02 OY and a young man who was sitting in the back with his hand out the window grabbed the elderly lady's bag, knocking her to the ground in the process, as the car sped away.

She was taken to hospital straight away to be checked over. The bag contained mainly toiletries, perfumes, a wallet and some cash.

If you have any information on this crime please contact Kildare gardai on 045 5527731.