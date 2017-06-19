Carlton Abbey hotel in Athy up for sale

The former Mercy Convent turned Carlton Abbey Hotel in Athy is currently up for sale, with the guide price currently set at €550,000.

Currently vacant since 2012, the hotel is in need of an extensive refurbishment.

Located at Stanhope Street in Athy, it was turned into a business in 2006. It was open for six years before closing on the 39-bedroom hotel in January 2012.

According to the selling agent Lisney Commercial Properties the three-storey property is period listed.

The bar in the hotel seats approximately 100 persons and this is situated in the former chapel, which retains many of its original features. There is a small private dining room adjoining the bar and a separate small kitchen. Restaurant facilities were provided for seating approximately 80 persons and the function room has capacity for around 180 people with dedicated bar, toilets, and dance floor. There are also some smaller meeting rooms and residents lounges which all form part of the former Carlton Abbey Hotel.