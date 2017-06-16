New online service for further education applications in Kildare

For the first time Kildare learners can apply online for further education and training courses through a new website fetchcourses.ie.

Launched by Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin in ETBI in Naas the online service has over 5,000 courses to chose from.

“There are 5,577 courses to chose from so there has be something for everybody on here,” said Deputy O’Loughlin.

“At times like this I myself would love to be back in Leaving Cert seeing all courses that are on offer here. I am an advocate of life long learning and believe that is important that we have serivces like this for the community.”

The ability to apply online for courses is just one of the recent features that have been added to the fetchcourses.ie website, all of which aim to make finding and applying for a FET course as easy as possible for people. Fetchcourses.ie also provides the capability to search for a course near you and will map the location of courses as well as providing information on transport links to the centre where the course takes place.

The site is inclusive and accessible to everyone including school leavers, career changers, people returning to employment, people with disabilities and older people.

Speaking at the launch Michael Moriarty, Secretary General, Education and Training Boards Ireland said it is is hugely significant for the Further Education and Training Sector.

"This portal brings together the vast range of accredited further education courses in a very accessible way," he said.

"It will prove to be a massive support for learners on their learning pathways. It will open up new opportunities for career and personal development and will become a significant cornerstone in the further development of education and training in Ireland”.