Kildare Tidy Town's best estate compettion is back

Kildare Town Tidy Towns best estate and gardens competition returns again this year.

Paddy Gleeson of RTE’s Super Garden fame will be the celebrity judge. Prizes will be awarded for best large, medium and small estate and best individual gardens.

Entry forms are available from Conway Auctioneers by calling Alice on 045 522 622 and The Kildare Town Heritage Centre.

Completed entry forms need to be returned by Friday July 7 and judging will begin the following week.

The competition is sponsored by Kildare Village and organisers would like to wish all participants the best of luck.