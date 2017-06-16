Gardaí seeking information on robbery in Johnstown shop

Gardaí in Naas are seeking the public's help on a robbery that occurred in Centra Johnstown in the early hours of Tuesday June 8 last.

Raiders broke into the shop between the hours of 3:07am and 6:15am.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone out on the road at that time – taxi drivers, milk vans, people coming home from work to contact them with any information.

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area at that time you contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300.