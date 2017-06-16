Gardaí in Athy appeal for information on two robberies in same estate

Gardaí in Athy are seeking information following two separate burglaries in the same estate.

Two adjoining houses were broken into in the Orchard Estate in Athy in the early hours of Tuesday last, June 13.

A white Citroen Berlingo van was stolen in one of the burglaries, registration number 142-KE-1459.

Gardaí are appealing to people to keep an eye out for the van in the area.

An amount of property was taken from the second house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy Gardaí on 059-8634210.