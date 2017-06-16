Three Kildare men remanded in custody for assault on a girl at Athy Disco

The case of three young men, who were before Athy District Court last Tuesday for the assault causing harm of a young woman while on a night out were remanded in jail for one week.

Adrian Lawlor, with an address listed 46 Castlepark, Athy; Mark Hughes with an address listed as 24 Oaklawns, Athy and Lee Hughes, with an address listed as 24 Oaklawns, Athy, were all before the court on allegations of assault charges causing harm to a young woman on December 13 last at the CI Bar in Athy. They all pleaded guilty.

The court heard that the three young men were involved in an exchange of words with a young woman (19) and a man inside the bar.

They then all went outside where the three defendants set on a young man but the young woman stood between them and she was hit ‘numerous boxes’.

The court heard that they kicked her repeatedly while she lay on the ground.

The injured party suffered cuts and bruises, and now suffers with hearing difficulties, since the attack which was described as ‘vicious’ in court.

The woman got 'caught in the middle' after she stood in front of the three men to try and stop them from attacking her friend and she was then knocked unconscious to ground. She suffered cuts and bruises in the incident and was taken to hospital.

The attack was all captured on CCTV some of which was shown to Judge Desmond Zaidan in court.

“I have seen enough,” he said. “This is a very serious assault - a 19-year-old has been left with a hearing problem.”

The court heard that all three defendants are all remorseful for their actions which was alcohol induced.

Each brought with them €1,000 to court by way of compensation to the injured party. Judge Zaidan remanded them in prison for seven days to appear again at Naas District Court next Tuesday where he will make his ruling.