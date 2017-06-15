€60m Regional Enterprise Development Fund information day in Maynooth

An information morning will be hosted by Enterprise Ireland at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth from 10.30am-12.30pm on Monday, June 26 next.

Enterprise Ireland is now seeking applications for funding under four streams with varying investment levels: Major Change Projects - €2m up to €5m per project; Regionally Significant Projects - €250,000 up to €2m per project; Local and Community Enterprise Development Projects - €50,000 up to €250,000 per project and Industry Clusters - €50,000 up to €250,000 per project

According to organisers the session is for those interested in obtaining further information, and those who may be interested in submitting applications under the new Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

The Fund is aimed at accelerating economic recovery in every part of the country by delivering on the potential of local and regional enterprise strengths and job creation.

Mick Brougham, Regional Director said that a key role of Enterprise Ireland is about supporting enterprise development.

“This fund will provide an important infrastructural mechanism to drive growth in developing enterprise across all regions. The fund will also support the development of industry clusters which will facilitate knowledge transfer, innovation and collaboration among organisations. These are important drivers of enterprise growth and job creation, and we look forward to supporting more regionally-based projects through this initiative.”