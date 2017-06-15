Well known Irish artist thrown out of Athy Court for sketching the judge

A well known Irish artist was thrown out of Athy District Court this week for sketching judge Desmond Zaidan as he worked.

Blaise Smith with an address listed as Scart, Dungarvan, Gowran, Co Kilkenny was before the court on Tuesday for driving without any insurance at Ballitore on September 29, 2016 last.

However before his case was called Judge Desmond Zaidan noticed Mr Smith leaning against the wall with a sketch pad intently drawing the judge as he worked through the other cases on his list.

Judge Desmond Zaidan stopped what he was doing and asked gardai to find out why 'that man' was drawing him.

“I am a human being and I am entitled to my privacy,” he said.

He then ordered the removal of Mr Smith from the court. Gardai asked Mr Smith to leave.

When he case was later called his solicitor Conal Boyce explained the matter.

“Mr Smith had reason to leave the court earlier - he meant no disrespect and he is very sorry. What my client was doing was drawing you,” he said.

He then handed in a copy of Irish Arts magazine which features Mr Smith on the front cover.

“You'll see a large name printed here,”he said.

Judge Zaidan said that if Mr Smith is looking for models he could look elsewhere.

Mr Smith then told the court that he was 'very sorry' adding that he meant 'no disrespect'.

The court then heard the details of the case. He was stopped driving with out any insurance at a routine checkpoint near Ballitore. The court heard that Mr Smith has two vehicles and he had not realised that the insurance was out on one of them since June 21, 2016.

“I could go on here and say that he could put you in the way of a painting worth thousands by way of a fine,”said Mr Boyce.

Judge Zaidan said the subject could not be him and then gave Mr Smith the benefit of the Probation Act.