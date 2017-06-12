Appeal to re-home dogs after owner passes away in Newbridge

Kildare animal shelter in Newbridge are appealing for help to re-home three dogs after their owner passed away suddenly at the weekend.

The dogs, two collies and a long legged terrier have been in the shelter since Sunday. They are elderly and have been extremely well looked after however they are in some distress for their owner, a man in his late 60’s who sadly passed away suddenly at the weekend.

Sally Mc Caffery from KWWSPCA said that the dogs, collies Patch and Sally and terrier Scampi have all been micro chipped and vaccinated.

“The dogs are a good age,” she said. “They were really well looked after. The owner’s whole life revolved around them and naturally now they are quite distressed as they are missing him. We got a call from the gardai on Saturday to take them after the owner had been found. We took them in on Sunday morning. They have been really well cared for maybe a little too much as the collies are a little overweight. It would be great if they could be kept together.”

To contact the shelter call 087 6803295 if you think you could offer them a home or even a foster home.