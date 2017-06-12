Go-ahead for apprentice school in Athy

An agreement has been reached with the owner of the Model School in Athy and Kildare Wicklow Education Training Board (KWETB) to convert part of the building to an apprentice training centre.

According to Kildare South TD Fiona O'Loughlin the design and tender documents have been prepared for the conversion in Athy and the funding has been secured so the project can proceed.

Deputy O' Loughlin said she has seen information showing that there is a huge potential for apprenticeship registrations to increase by 2020 in line with construction industry growth.

“This increase needs to be from 1700 to 4000 by 2020 and that is just in the construction industry,” she said.

“There is a similar requirement across many other industries, such as hospitality.There is an urgent need for career guidance professionals to present apprenticeships and trainee ships to second level students as a viable route to take. Currently only 2% of students take up apprenticeships compared to 20% of students in Germany."

Meanwhile Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board opened a new Further Education and Training Centre in Crookstown Old National School recently.