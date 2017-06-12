Three defibrillators installed across Athy

Three life saving defibrillators have been installed across Athy thanks to a campaign that raised over €4,000 to buy the lifesaving devices.

Last October service personnel in Athy first launched a fundraising campaign to purchase defibrillators for the town. Now 40 people have been trained on them.

Fire Service personnel linked up with their colleagues in the ambulance service for the fundraising campaign with the hoping getting three defibrillators for the town at central locations.

There is one inside the Topaz on the Dublin Road, a 24-hour garage, Another in the Town Hall in the square and another in the Topaz on the Kilkenny Road.