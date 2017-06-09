Over 1,000 registered for run

The fourth annual Thoroughbred Run will take place on June 18 next in line with Father's Day.

Hosted by Kildare Town Sports Partners this year they have added a marathon as well as the annual 5k, 10k and half Marathon.

The course is described as particularly flat. The Marathon will comprise of two loops of the half course, almost 2k of the half, 5k and 10k pass through the tranquil and unspoiled grounds of the Irish National Stud.

All runs will start and finish in Kildare Town where there will be family fun and entertainment provided in The Square before, during and after the event.

“Over 1,000 runners have registered to take part in selection of Thoroughbred runs, 5K, 10K, half and full marathon from town Square, “ said Cllr Suzanne Doyle.

“It is a lovely opportunity to take part with family or sit on Square watching live coverage of race through Irish National Stud on large outdoor screen.”

This year’s event yet again coincides with the start of the Derby festival in Kildare Town, so there will be plenty happening all day in the town.

On the day registration will open at 7am.