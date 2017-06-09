More queens wanted for Derby Festival in Kildare town

The Kildare town Derby Festival committee are seeking more queens for this year's festival.

To date only six have put their names forward however another five or six is required.

The festival will turn 39 this year and will run from Friday 23 June to Sunday 2 July 2017.

Girls must be between 18 and 26 to enter and the winner will automatically go forward to the Kildare Rose of Tralee.

Those who enter the Festival Queen will be taken on a couple of outings before judging night, including a trip to the the National Stud, and they will be given tickets to the races.

They will also receive some gifts from Newbridge Silverware.

The Derby Queen for 2017 will be decided on June 23 next at the Kildare House Hotel at 8pm.