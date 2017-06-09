Successful night of spirital guidance with Kildare's Josephine Harhen

Kildare town medium, psychic, novelist, tarot and angel card reader Josephine Harhen, who is based at Teach Dara, first began to get messages from the spirit world over 20 years ago.

She recalled that Reike first opened her up to the experience. So much so she left her full time job in sales to pursue a career in holistic therapy and psychic readings.

“My brother-in-law started doing Reiki and I got a treatment and I loved it. I could see lots of spirits and decided that's it I am going to be a therapist. I had a real feeling about the cards. When somebody comes to a reading I feel they are going to get to a message from their angels or higher gods.”

She held a very successful evening of medium ship and messages from the spirits on Wednesday night at Teach Dara when 24 people attended an open night with Josephine.

“I had 24 last night. I felt a lot of people got a lot from it. People are lonely now more than ever . No body's life is perfect - you get by as best you can. The messages offer guidance and help alleviate the loneliness. I just love this life - I'd do it all day every day.”

According to Josephine, who is a mum to two grown up boys, the messages are often very healing even the ones of sorrow.

“I do get sad messages whcih can be very healing,” she said.

“People in the spirit world are very funny. If they were funny in life then they are funny in death. The person who dies leaves all their anger in the grave. When the soul leaves the body its not taking the anger, fear and annoyance with it. They no longer care.”

Intrigued by an offer of a reading I went along to Josephine's room in Teach Dara to see how it all works. Having lost my own dad I was both anxious and excited about meeting Josephine. I wanted to see if he had a message for me and I was not disappointed.

Thankfully Josephine received a lovely message for me from my late dad. The message was spot on - uncanny if I am honest. And more than that I got some solid guidance for my future which I am really looking forward to following through on. Let's just say it lifted my spirits in this world let alone in the next.

Josephine is starting a new Psychic Development Class in Teach Dara next month.