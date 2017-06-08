Bedroom ransacked in Athgarvan house raid

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for any information in relation to a raid on a house in Athgarvan on Sunday, June 4 between 3.30pm and 4pm,

The home owner returned home to find the house had been entered via a broken back window.

The bedroom was ransacked although nothing appears to have been taken in the raid.

If you have any information on this crime please contact Kildare town garda station on 045 527730