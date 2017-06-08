Rocks thrown through nursery window on the Nurney road

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses after a nursery on the Nurney road was broken into on June 2 between 6pm and 7pm last.

According to gardai rocks were used to smash the windows and gain entry onto the premises.

Two windows were left smashed in the raid. Nothing was taken besides a set of car keys but there was nothing to suggest that the vehicle had been stolen.

If you have any information about this raid or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time please contact Kildare garda station on 045 527730