€45,000 awarded to Kildare town's Sensational Kids

Kildare town’s children’s charity Sensational Kids has been allocated €45,000 from the Dormants Accounts fund.

An allocation of €1.648 million in funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund has been made to 42 social enterprise projects across the country.

The allocations follow a competitive call for proposals from social enterprises that provideservices to, or employment opportunities for, disadvantaged people, particularly in rural areas.

Michael Ring, T.D., Minister for State for Regional Economic Development said the funds will go towards the helping the 42 social enterprises in their work in helping communities, creating jobs and providing enhanced services to those most in need.

Sensational Kids provides vital early intervention services to children of all abilities, including those with special needs such as autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia, down syndrome and many other developmental delays and conditions.

Launched in 2007 the charity to date has provided services to 4,000 children who come from all over Ireland to avail of the free clinical services provided by the charity.

