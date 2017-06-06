Driver lost control of vehicle in Athy

A suspected drink driver was behind the wheel of a BMW when it lost control and crashed into a shop front in Athy on Sunday night at 10.30pm.

The driver was on his way from Woodstock street to Williams St in Athy when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the shop front building.

He was arrested at the scene for drink driving and will appear before Athy District Court on June 13 next.

He was driving a BMW 520 and a considerable amount of damage was caused to the front of the vehicle.

No body was injured in the crash.