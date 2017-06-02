Travellers living in appalling conditions outside Monasterevin

The plight of several traveller families living outside Monasterevin for a year without any services has been raised by local councillor Thomas Redmond in a bid to get them housing.

The three families have been living just off Junction 14 in a townland called Cloncarlin for the past year.

Cllr Redmond came upon the Sweeney family living in slum like conditions a year ago after he took a wrong turn for Nurney.

“As a Councillor you sometimes ask who knows about this and why are they not doing something about it,” he said.

“A year ago I took a wrong turn thinking I would eventually get to Nurney and ended up in cloncarlin. Imagine my shock when a 1/2 mile or so down an old road I came into contact with the Sweeney family and their extended family”

According to Cllr Redmond their application to date for council housing has not been successful.

“Living with electricity from generators and no toilets they say they are forced to live like this as their application for housing is simply not working.”

He explained that the travellers, whom have lived in many areas of Kildare are not from here but settled here. He said this is where they found peace and their children are in local school.

“The last travellers here were housed in Athy and this is the hope of the sweeney family. In highliting this I would hope the councill, who have known the family are living outside the halting site are in dire need for housing, will provide them with housing.”

He added that there are no toilet facilities.

“This is undoubtably a slum and the families there are not being allowed onto the Kildare housing list even though three of the children are in local schools.”

At the time of going online KCC had failed to comment however their policy in the past is not to comment on individual cases still waiting housing on the housing list.