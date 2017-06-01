Kildare's super gardener wins at Bloom

Kildare designer and winner of Super Garden, Brian Burke’s, latest project 'On Cloud Canine', has won a silver medal at the Bloom in the Park festival, which runs in the Pheonix Park this Bank Holiday weekend.

The garden, which was designed by Brian for Dogs Trust, is described as the first ever dog friendly garden featuring a host of simple, innovative ideas designed to provide fun and stimulation for dogs while maintaining the garden as a safe, relaxing area for the whole family.

The Dog Friendly garden is the first initiative in a campaign by Dogs Trust to help make Ireland the best country in the world to be a dog. In response to the win they said "what an amazing achievement - we are so grateful to Brian Burke and all his amazing team for making our vision a reality."

A recent survey carried out by Dogs Trust revealed that over 40% of households in Ireland have a dog so where better to start with this this ambitious campaign than at home in the garden.

The talent behind the Dog Friendly Garden for Dogs Trust is multi-award winning designer Brian Burke, from Newbridge who is no stranger to Bloom. In 2016 Brian won a Silver Medal with “GOAL’s Damascus Courtyard – War and Peace”, and he received a Silver-Gilt Medal in 2015 for his garden “Non Forsit”. Brian was also the winner of RTE’s Super Garden in 2015.

The idea of creating a Dog Friendly garden resonated with him. Brian who is also a regular columnist in the Leinster Leader said that he loved the idea that any garden design can include fun ideas for dogs.

"I love the idea that any garden can include simple fun and stimulating ideas for dogs while still being a safe and happy environment for the whole family. I’m delighted with the opportunity to be part of this exciting campaign by Dogs Trust to help make Ireland the best country in the world to be a dog, and with this garden design we’re showing how easy it can be for anyone to be part of this movement, starting in your own back garden."

The beauty and expertise of this garden lies in the simplicity with which the dog friendly elements are included. With water features, sniffer paths, different textures, tunnels, climbing and digging areas, the garden is a paradise for all family members, whether two or four legged! It also features a vegetable garden and a broad range of traditional and lesser known dog friendly plants and herbs

No dog friendly garden would be complete without dogs and there will plenty of four legged visitors from Dogs Trust to the dog friendly garden throughout the festival. While dogs are not allowed access to the event, the organisers have made an exception this year for some of the very special dogs from Dogs Trust, who will demonstrate just how much fun can be had in a dog friendly garden, whilst also hoping they will meet their perfect forever family at Bloom.

After showcasing at Bloom, the garden will be fully reinstated at the charity’s rehoming centre in Finglas to be enjoyed by all the canine residents awaiting their forever homes.