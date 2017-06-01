Kildare town's Medieval festival taking shape for August

Back for a third time this year's Kildare town's Medieval Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever on Saturday, August 20 next. From falconry to shield painting and ancient music, there will be fun for all. This year’s theme, The Vikings, is very relevant to Kildare as the town has been invaded a total 15 times by Vikings and according to organisers, the 16th invasion will happen on August 20 this year.

The town is set to be transported back to medieval times with authentic bunting and signs, which were handmade by local volunteers. Stalls will line the square and Nolan's car park with lots of workshops and activities on offer. Déise Medieval re-enactors will be on site for the festival so visitors can truly experience how Vikings lived over 1,000 years ago. Festival goers can also try their hand at archery, check out the falconer’s display or maybe learn how to ribbon dance.

The Medieval Food and Craft Village is back for hog burgers or some Brigid’s Ale alongside craft experts demonstrations on how to weave wool or make herbal remedies from years gone by.

There will be plenty of family fun too with Billy Bubbles magician performing throughout the day As other years, they will have workshops for kids and adults such as the chance to work clay, textiles or willow into medieval designs.

According to organisers this year’s Best Dressed Competition will win the most creative costume family passes to The Irish National Stud, Russborough House or maybe a nice family meal in the Kildare House Hotel so visitors are reminded to dress for the occaision.

The festivities kick off at 12:30pm and will run until 6pm.

The Kildare Town Medieval Festival is described as a community event run entirely by a volunteer committee and a huge team who come on board on the day of the festival. For the last two festivals, the stallholders, people running activities and volunteers have been the reason behind it's success. They help make the event run smoothly and is fun-packed by making sure the crowd who arrive on the day are well looked after and get to enjoy everything the Kildare Town Medieval Festival has to offer.

If you have an idea for a stall for this year's festival or are willing to help with the running of the festival email kildaretownmedievalfest@gmail.com or tel 045 530 672 for further details.

