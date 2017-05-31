Kildare Young Reader's festival starts in June

Kildare Young Readers Festival 2017 will take place in the library throughout June.

The programme includes an exciting series of visits from children’s authors, storytelling and workshops for all ages.

The festival aims to encourage reading and a love of literature through interactive events and activities that go beyond the book

Some events take place during school hours and are reserved for schools only. There are also open events available which can be booked by phoning the library.

Author Gillian Perdue will read from her book 'Conor's Cowboy Suit' on Tuesday, June 13 at 12pm

It will be followed by a super fun dance activity allowing children to explore their dance moves.

A funny and engaging session with Wayne O'Connor based on Roald Dahl with plenty of interaction that’s guaranteed to leave a smile on your face on Thursday,June 15 at 1.15pm -2.15pm

A Meet Disaster David workshop will take place with author Julliette Saumade on Wednesay 21 June at 11.30am – 12.30pm and discover the adventures and misadventures of this folktale hero and create your very own giant story.

Marta Golubowska will run a workshop on Saturday,June 24 at 11am based on the book ‘How to Train your Dragon’ series by Cressida Cowell. In the workshop the children will design their own Dragon Mask. Booking essential.