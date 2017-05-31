Fairy and elves day for Kildare town's Sensational kids

Fairies and elves of all ages are invited to the Sensational Kids Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September in Rathwood, a leisure, shopping and entertainment centre just outside Tullow in County Carlow.

Dust off your fairy wings and fancy dress costumes to help the charity Sensational Kids, located in Kildare Town to raise €30,000 in one weekend to raise funds for children with special needs including Autism, Dyspraxia, Dyslexia, Down Syndrome and Mental Health Difficulties.

Fairies and Elves of all ages will enjoy decorating a wooden Fairy House which can be taken home followed by a Train Ride through the Enchanted Forest, stopping off for some fun and games in the Fairy Barn.

There will be time to enjoy The Enchanted Fairy and Elf Festival Area, where you can meet the Tooth Fairy and enjoy great carnival games, face painting, entertainers, characters in amazing costumes and lots more.

Afterwards enjoy a visit to the Rathwood Woodland Walk complete with Fairy Door Trail, Dodie Tree, Wishing Seat, Worry Tree.

Dedicated times for children with special needs are available at 9am and 9.30am each day with reduced numbers and quieter music in the festival area. A limited number of Wheelchair accessible tickets are available during all time slots

There is huge demand for tickets to this special event, so early booking is advised! Pre-booking is essential. Tickets for this popular event are available from 12 noon on Wednesday June 7 at www.sensationalkids.ie Tickets are priced at €13 per person, children under one year are free.

