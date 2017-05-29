Cuts to bus services to effect Athy and Kilcullen commuters

Cut backs are being made to bus services effecting Kildare commuters.

JJ Kavangh have announced they will be dropping one morning service from Athy to Dublin and two evening services from Dublin to Athy and Kilcullen.

The 9.00am service from Athy to Dublin ceases from tomorrow morning (May 30).

Changes have been made to the 7.15am service to Dublin, which will now depart at 6:25am from Athy and 6:50am from Kilcullen.

From Dublin, the 9pm and 11:30pm services from Dublin will no longer operate.

The 5:45pm from Ulster Bank will now leave at the later time of 6pm, and arrive in Athy at 7:45pm, and Kilcullen at 8:05pm.

This leaves only one return time from Dublin to Athy in the evening and two morning services.

Cllr Martin Miley (FF) is outraged by the cuts. “This disgraceful move is destroying peoples way of lives, removing their ability to work and socialise across communities. I cannot understand how the NTA have allowed this to happen”.

For a look at the new schedule, visit http://ticketbooking.jjkavanagh.ie/PromoPdf/717.pdf.