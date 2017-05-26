Snooker tips from a pro at Kildare Town Community School

Kildare Town Community school welcomed Fergal O' Brien, world number 44 snooker player, Guinness world book of records holder and Billiard Champion on Wednesday May 11 last.

The students pictured above were lucky enough to learn some snooker skills from Fergal.

Snooker Ireland along with the help of Fergal O Brien and Ken Doherty have installed 44 full size snooker tables in secondary schools over the past number of years of which Kildare Town Community School was the first to receive a table.

Snooker is now the fastest growing sport in schools and snooker scholarships are now available for student at third level with NUI Maynooth University.

School Guidance Counsellor Elizabeth Urell is working towards advancing the schools success at attaining scholarships with Maynooth University.

Pictured above are Gerry Furlong, Tadhg O Connor, Da vette, Philip Egan, Tom Mason, Josh Daly, ElizabethUrell, Fergal O Brien, Ryan Murray, Pierce MC Carthy, Padraig Bagnell, Evan Lambert, Tiernan Wearnan, Jamie Coy, Destiny Asmoto, and Annette Newman.