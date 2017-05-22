Kildare town's badminton club fundraiser for a special cause

Kildare town CMWS held a fundraiser with the local badminton club on Monday, May 15 last for the Pulmonary Hypertension Association Ireland

Organised by Esther Brady and Teresa Harrington the charity was chosen to help peole like Karen Doherty who has been fighting this disease for the last 12 years. “My Dad, Rupert Wills and sister, Lolo are members of the Badminton club,” said Karen.

“I was diagnosed in 2005 at the age of 33. My children were very young, so I was devastated. as exertion causes breathlessness, it was very difficult to manage everyday tasks with them. But like everyone who is ill, you must find your way around it and I had to ask for help. I preferred my independence, so it was not easy.”

Pulmonary Hypertension (PH), is a very rare disease, affecting approximately 200 people in Ireland. Symptoms of PH are breathlessness, chest pain, chronic fatigue, swollen ankles; legs and dizziness or fainting. Unfortunately there is no cure at the moment for PH but there are many treatments now available.

“However, as time went on and my condition stabilised, I realised my limits and accepted them. PH has given me a greater appreciation for life and taught me to value the little things. My children, husband, family friends have been a tower of strength and without the team in the Mater Hospital, I would not be here today. As this condition is so rare, awareness is vital, so I am beyond appreciative to Esther and Teresa for choosing us.”