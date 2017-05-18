Meet the declutter therapist at Kildare town library

Do you want to finally get to grips with all your clutter? If so a talk with the declutter therapist this month in Kildare town might just benefit you.

A talk by Breda Stack will take place at the library on Wednesday 31 May at 11am. Breda Stack is The Declutter Therapist, teaching you to break free from the overwhelm of clutter so you can enjoy a simpler, happier life. Breda is author of Declutter Therapy and she is the founder of The Declutter Academy, Ireland’s National Declutter Day.

Dedicated to creating awareness around the countless little-known benefits of decluttering, Breda has witnessed first-hand the therapeutic nature of decluttering in the areas of relationships, family, home, social, health and wellbeing, finance and career.

She also runs The Declutter Academy for professional decluttering and organising.

"I’ve gained deep insights into the struggles and challenges that people face with decluttering, personally and professionally," said Breda.

"Clutter holds us back and weighs us down, and it stops us from living the lives we deserve. I’ve found that although many of us want to declutter, we are often disempowered by emotions like overwhelm, guilt or sadness. Although we feel we should declutter, many of us just can’t or don’t know where to start. Using a specialised and sensitive approach, I can teach and motivate you finally declutter and let go so you enjoy the many long-term benefits in your home, family, social, health, finances and career."

Booking is required.