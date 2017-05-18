Kildare town's Sensational Kids fundraiser

Children’s charity senastional kids, which is based at Kildare town Business Park, will host a golf fundraiser on June 23 next in a bid to raise €10,000.

The golf classic will be held at the Hertiage hotel in Kilenard and the charity is seeking golf players for the event. There are spaces for 120 golfers on the day and not all of these have been filled yet.

The entry fee for a team is €480 and this includes breakfast, a goodie bag, a dinner and lots of excellent prizes.

Sensational Kids provides vital early intervention services to children of all abilities, including those with special needs such as autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia, down syndrome and many other developmental delays and conditions.

“Support for this golf classic will help sensational kids take more children off long waiting lists and into its child development services,” said CEO and founder Karen Leigh.

Launched in 2007 the charity to date has provided services to 4,000 children who come from all over Ireland to avail of the free clinical services provided by the charity.

For full details see www.sensationalkids.ie