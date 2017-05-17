Table quiz night for Kildare Derby Festival next Friday

The Kildare Derby festival quiz night will be held in the Silken Thomas on Friday, May 26 at 9pm. The festival will turn 39 this year and will run from Friday 23 June to Sunday 2 July 2017.

Table of four €40 and all are welcome.

Meanwhile organisers are still looking for entries to the Derby Festival parade, which will take place on Sunday June 25 through the square. Email the festival office on kildarederbyfestival@gmail.com.