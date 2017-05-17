Friday night bat walk in Monasterevin

There is a guided bat walk on Friday night starting at 9.30pm leaving from the Monasterevin Community Centre.

All interested are welcome to come along and learn about bats with Kildare Bat group and Monasterevin Tidy Towns as part of National Biodiversity week. Organisers say the walk is weather dependent, and are asking attendees to wear walking shoes and please do not bring a dog. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

National Biodiversity Week is all about connecting people with nature. It’s about communicating the importance of biodiversity and motivating people to play their part in protecting it. It’s also about entertaining them; showing the fun and wonder that can be found in nature; and inspiring people to learn more, see more, do more.

It takes place from May 19 – 28 May 2017 and there are lots on offer through out Kildare.

