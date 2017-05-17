A warm welcome for Kildare troops home from Lebanon
109th Battalion
Lieutenant Ciaran Carey from Straffan being met by family at Dublin airport
Sergeant Shirley Stafford from Newbridge and Lieutenant Ciaran Carey from Straffan both received a warm welcome as they were met by family this morning in Dublin airport on their return from a six month tour of duty in the Lebanon.
Deployed with the 109th Infantry Battalion 100 out of a total of 336 defence forces personnel returned home today having rotated with members of 110th Infantry Battalion.
Members of the 109th Infantry Battalion were drawn primarily from the Army 2 Brigade, with the majority of personnel drawn from the Northwest, East and Midlands.
Pictured above is Sergeant Shirley Stafford from Newbridge being met by her family this morning
