A warm welcome for Kildare troops home from Lebanon

Sergeant Shirley Stafford from Newbridge and Lieutenant Ciaran Carey from Straffan both received a warm welcome as they were met by family this morning in Dublin airport on their return from a six month tour of duty in the Lebanon.

Deployed with the 109th Infantry Battalion 100 out of a total of 336 defence forces personnel returned home today having rotated with members of 110th Infantry Battalion.

Members of the 109th Infantry Battalion were drawn primarily from the Army 2 Brigade, with the majority of personnel drawn from the Northwest, East and Midlands.

Pictured above is Sergeant Shirley Stafford from Newbridge being met by her family this morning