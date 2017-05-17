15 Junior Cert students at St Paul's school praised for academic achievements in Monasterevin

A group of 15 third year students were presented with their ‘Final Profile Awards’ at a presentation ceremony attended by teaching and managerial staff, parents and friends of this group of students on Wednesday 10 May 2017.

The final profile is a document which outlines the academic achievements of the students in the form of subject statements which they have been successful in achieving. The profile also contains a Certificate of Participation from the Department of Education and Skills, along with an individual school reference.

Students receiving awards were Suzanne Smith, Roisin Shallow, Jamie Robinson, Rebecca Redmond, Sara Nolan, Robert Mulpeter, Abideen Lawall, Oisin Keogh, Courtenay Thorpe, Pauric Harrison, James Grattan, Ben Fleming, Evan Fallon, Shane Conlan and Strephen Colgan.

The celebration commenced with a photograph exhibition displaying the progress of the students since they commenced in the programme in September 2014. Programmes coordinator Paul Marron welcomed all to the celebration, including special guest Con Henry who was a teacher in the school for almost 40 years up until his retirement as principal in 2009.

Special guest Con Henry spoke about the importance of remaining in education and being ambitious and confident in their own abilities. He spoke about the difficulties that many students experienced in his lifetime in education and how students invariably found their strengths and intelligences, to go on and live successful lives.

Mary Mullally, Deputy Principal congratulated the students on their achievements to date and thanked parents, staff and management for their continuing support.